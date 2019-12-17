Bill Belichick recently told a hilarious story about Rob Gronkowski’s pre-draft visit with the New England Patriots, but now he’s adding more context.

Belichick recounted catching Gronk sleeping, noting that it wasn’t the greatest impression. But the Patriots head coach appeared on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on Monday, giving Gronkowski a bit more credit than it initially appeared.

“It wasn’t a great visit, but I think that’s — look, you know how it is traveling around cross-country going from one team to the next, getting MRIs and back x-rays, or whatever,” Belichick said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I am sure it got to him. The energy that Rob has as a football player is I would say at a very high level. Maybe not a (Tedy) Bruschi, but it is up there. It’s pretty high and we didn’t see it.”

To say things ultimately worked in New England’s favor would be an understatement.

“In the end, once we got him here and once he got in the field, Rob was great,” Belichick added. “He was great. He had a great career here, but he was a great teammate. Everybody loved him and not because of his (personality) and all that, but just the way he competed and the type of teammate he was. Sometimes the first impression is not always the right one.”

The Patriots continue to move forward without Gronk in Week 16, looking to clinch another AFC East title with a win over the Buffalo Bills. Saturday’s kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jim O'Connor/USA TODAY Sports Images