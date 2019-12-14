Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You can tell Rob Gronkowski is retired based on how Bill Belichick discussed the former New England Patriots tight end on the “NFL 100 All-Time Team” show.

Not only did Belichick reveal Gronkowski fell asleep at his pre-draft meeting, but the Patriots head coach also raved about the tight end’s quality as a teammate and catch radius.

Belichick joked about Gronkowski’s spiking, saying he told the big pass-catcher to make sure he never hit an official. Belichick also said he worried Gronkowski would throw his shoulder out spiking the ball so hard.

Watch Belichick, Cris Collinsworth, Tony Gonzalez and Rich Eisen discussing Gronkowski, who made the NFL 100 All-Time Team on Friday night:

"He's like @SHAQ. This big, enormous guy, that is unstoppable." – @TonyGonzalez88@RobGronkowski dominated at the TE position and he secured a spot on the #NFL100 All-Time Team 💪 📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/VfXb0DgnUj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 14, 2019

Possibly the best part is Belichick’s reaction to Gronk’s “threw him out of the club” line from the Patriots’ win over the Indianapolis Colts in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images