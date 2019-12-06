FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick typically is singularly focused on the game ahead, not looking too far ahead or in the past.

But he softened up for a German reporter in town for this week’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, which will be broadcast overseas.

The reporter asked Belichick for his “most emotional moment” in the NFL.

“Yeah, that’s a tough question,” Belichick said Friday. “There’s been a lot of them. I’d say just getting into the NFL, the day I knew that I had a job with the Colts was a pretty exciting day. I never really expected that. To be named the coordinator to coach the special teams, to be a head coach to win championships, those are all pretty special. It would be hard to — I wouldn’t say they all run together, but it might be hard to rank them. They’re all milestones, I guess.”

