The New England Patriots really could have used a bye week.

Nine Patriots players were listed as questionable ahead of the team’s 27-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins, including wide receiver Julian Edelman, who’s spent nearly the entire season on New England’s injury report with various ailments.

A first-round playoff bye would have given these banged-up players ample time to heal up. Instead, following Sunday’s loss, the Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in wild-card round.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered an update on his team’s injury status during an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.”

“I think we’re in decent shape,” Belichick said. “We’ll see. We didn’t practice (Monday), obviously, and we’ll see how much we’re able to do (Tuesday). But by mid-week — Wednesday or Thursday — we’ll probably have a little bit better handle on where some guys are. But hopefully, we’ll be pretty close to full strength. In terms of playing, I don’t think anybody’s at full strength at this time of year, but that’s the National Football League. I think we’re not bad.”

Cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Terrence Brooks both missed the Dolphins game with groin injuries. The Patriots had perfect attendance at Tuesday’s non-padded walkthrough — the first of three practices they have scheduled for this week.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images