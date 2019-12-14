Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s hard to make a worse first impression than the one Rob Gronkowski made on the New England Patriots.

The retired tight end was named to the NFL’s all-time team Friday night, a worthy honor for one of the most dominant forces the league ever has seen. And Bill Belichick, a co-host on the NFL Network special, used the opportunity to tell an amazing story about the New England Patriots legend.

Check this out:

“Rob was kind of a shot in the dark,” Belichick said. “He came up on his pre-draft visit, had a bad visit. We put him in a room, came back and he was asleep on the floor. Didn’t make a very good impression. … I brought him, we’re getting ready to meet with the coaches … he fell asleep on the floor.”

Bill Belichick tells the story of how the @Patriots drafted @RobGronkowski, with an interesting pre-draft visit 😂#NFL100 pic.twitter.com/dC8JMDh2BL — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2019

Yeah, we doubt that story will shock anyone.

Gronk has been in a football slumber, of sorts, since the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Whether he eventually awakens from that sleep remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images