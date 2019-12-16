The Bills are headed to the postseason.

Buffalo defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime to clinch an AFC wild card spot in the playoffs as it looks to fight for the coveted Lombardi Trophy in February. The win also marked the 10th of the season for the Bills, something that hasn’t been done since 1999, finally snapping their drought, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Bills have won 10 games for the first time since 1999, snapping the NFL’s longest streak without double digit wins. And they are headed to the playoffs. Building something special in Buffalo… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 16, 2019

Josh Allen and Co. now travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. Even if New England loses next Saturday, it still can lock up the AFC East with a Week 17 win over the lowly Miami Dolphins. So it’s likely Buffalo either will face the Kansas City Chiefs or Houston Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

Did you ever think the AFC East would be this close heading into the season?

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images