Tom Brady did it all in the Patriots’ AFC East-clinching win this past Saturday.

In addition to completing 26 of 33 pass attempts for 271 yards with a touchdown, Brady laid a critical block on one of New England’s most-exciting offensive plays against Buffalo: an 18-yard end-around to rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Brady, while channeling his inner Elandon Roberts, celebrated the block with a post-victory Instagram. But the man on the receiving end of the block, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, wants Brady to understand one thing about what went down.

“Chill Tom, we all know if I hit you I’ll get fined and suspended not vice versa,” White wrote in the comment section of Brady’s post.

You can check out White’s comment here.

As you can see, White added some laughing emojis to the end of his comment, so his response might have been all in good fun. Still, we can’t imagine the Pro Bowl corner was all too thrilled about being taken down by a 42-year-old.

