The New England Patriots must rule their own roost in order to maintain their grip on their destiny.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Patriots on Saturday at Gillette Stadium with the AFC East title on the line. New England can win the division for the 11th consecutive season and position themselves to clinch a first-round bye as soon as Sunday with a win over Buffalo. A Patriots loss potentially would drop them into third place in the AFC standings and raise the prospect of playing in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

For a full preview of Saturday’s game, check out the NESN Pregame Chat, as former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joins NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox.

