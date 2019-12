Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand is having a phenomenal season.

The Boston Bruins left-winger notched his 20th goal of the season as the squad fell to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday afternoon, 3-2 in a shootout.

Marchand has been unbelievable for the Bruins over the last 10 games, notching 13 points (two goals, 11 assists).

For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images