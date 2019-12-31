Brad Marchand is on fire.

The Boston Bruins left-winger is in the middle of arguably his finest NHL season yet. Marchand potted his 20th goal of the 2019-20 campaign Tuesday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils to give Boston an early lead.

Marchand has been unbelievable through the first half of the season with 20 goals and 39 assists through 41 games. The 31-year-old is on pace to top his previous career-highs in goals (39), assists (64) and points (100) as the Bruins look to begin the second half of the season after the new year.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images