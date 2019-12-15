Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand is having one heck of a year through Boston’s first 34 games.

The Bruins’ top-line left winger picked up two assists in his team’s 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at BB&T Center. But Marchand did something Boston hasn’t seen since the 1995-96 season.

Marchand reached the 50-point mark in Game 34 with his pair of helpers. The last player to reach that mark in 34 games or fewer was Adam Oates, who had 14 goals and 36 assists in 31 games in 1995, according to NHL Public Relations.

Brad Marchand is the first @NHLBruins player to reach the 50-point mark in 34 or fewer games since Adam Oates in 1995-96 (14-36—50 in 31 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/1ccP3oWGZe — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 15, 2019

The winger has 18 goals and 32 assists, while his linemate, Patrice Bergeron, just moved into third all-time in games played with the B’s. His other linemate, David Pastrnak, potted his league-leading 28th goal in Saturday’s victory.

