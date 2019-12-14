Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are in a rut right now.

After having their eight-game winning streak snapped on Dec. 5 in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston has not found the win column. The Bruins will look to end their five-game losing streak as they take on the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Brad Marchand enters the contest boasting a seven-game point streak while playing on the road, and will look to extend that stretch in Florida.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images