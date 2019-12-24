Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins couldn’t have asked for a better start Monday night.

Boston jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period against the Washington Capitals, but didn’t stop there adding another early in the second period.

For the first time in 12 games, Brad Marchand lit the lamp 13:29 into the game on assists from David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy. After a white-hot start to the season, Marchand’s goal scoring has cooled off considerably, but Monday night’s goal was the left winger’s 19th this seaosn.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images