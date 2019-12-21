Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens waited until there was 4:31 left in Friday’s Boston Celtics game to put Tacko Fall in. But he may not have done it without the help of his daughter.

Fall dropped five points in Boston’s 114-93 win over the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. The crowd went nuts, chanting “We want Tacko!” and would not let up. Stevens made the call and it almost felt like a playoff atmosphere.

But Stevens’ daughter, Kinsley, had a simple message for her dad while he was going over the injury report with his family.

The C’s head coach said on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage that his son Brady was questioning who Boston would have guard Andre Drummond. That’s when Kinsley spoke up.

“It’s time to give the people what they want,” Stevens said she told him.

Coach Stevens shares how his daughter played a role in Tacko playing tonight 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6DAxqMiueI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2019

And well, he did just that.

The moment Coach Stevens caved and let Tacko check in 😂 pic.twitter.com/L7NPrcwwtS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2019

We think it’s safe to say the crowd indeed wanted Fall.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images