The Boston Celtics selected Romeo Langford with the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but the Indiana product has had a rocky start to his professional career.

Injuries have plagued the 20-year-old over his first five NBA months, and he re-injured his right ankle Sunday with the Celtics’ G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

But fear not — the ailment doesn’t appear to be as bad as it initially was thought to be.

“Romeo’s still up in Maine,” head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Tuesday at the Auerbach Center, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “They feel like his ankle wasn’t as bad. So they feel good about keeping him there.”

This certainly is a positive update, as Langford was returned to Boston for rehab after his first ankle injury with the Red Claws earlier this season.

Langford is averaging 13.7 points on 60.7 percent shooting in three games with Maine this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images