The Boston Bruins have been a juggernaut so far to start the season.

Big time stars like David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have grabbed most of the headlines so far this season, but one player who has been under-the-radar but has thrived is defenseman Brandon Carlo.

The 23-year-old already has reached his scoring numbers from last season (two goals, eight assists) in 43 less games, while providing solid play in the defensive end.

For more on Carlo’s play throughout the 2019-20 campaign, check out “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images