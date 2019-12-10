Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bruins practice looked like it was electric Tuesday afternoon.

Following their loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday, the Bruins darted down to Washington DC, where they’ll play the Capitals on Wednesday. They managed to get practice in Tuesday, and it appears things got pretty rowdy.

Not only did a brawl jokingly break out following an intra-squad scrimmage, but goalie Tuukka Rask destroyed his stick on the goal.

It’s quite a sight.

EVERY MAN FOR THEMSELVES 😂 pic.twitter.com/zN0IroXyy1 — NESN (@NESN) December 10, 2019

What fun!

The Bruins are in the midst of a bumpy stretch, but maybe this lighthearted scrapping will help get everyone back on track.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images