So far, so good in the NFL career of Drew Lock.

The Denver Broncos’ rookie quarterback has looked like a steal through his first two games, leading the Broncos to a last-second win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 before throwing three touchdowns in last week’s shocking rout of the Houston Texans.

He’ll get his biggest test yet in Week 15, though, when he and the Broncos invade Arrowhead Stadium for a clash with the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs. K.C. is feeling pretty good about itself after last week’s win in New England, and the Chiefs want to build momentum before entering the playoffs as a likely Super Bowl contender.

Here’s how to watch Broncos-Chiefs.

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

