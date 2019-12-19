Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Odell Beckham Jr. is keeping his options open.

Well, not really.

Much has been made about Beckham’s future in Cleveland. The football world has begun to speculate whether the star wideout’s Browns tenure will be limited to one season, as the offense never has been able to click throughout what’s been a massively disappointing campaign. Not to mention, OBJ reportedly has told teams to “come get” him.

Which teams, you ask? Beckham jokingly offered some clarity Wednesday before putting the overarching rumor to rest.

“I’ve been talking to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts, you know a couple Canadian league teams that I’m also trying to get traded to, so it’s been great conversations,” Beckham said, per NFL.com. “It’s just, it’s done, it’s old. I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here and we’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.”

Beckham added: “I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

There you have it.

Something obviously needs to change in Cleveland. While Beckham seems intent on sticking around, it wouldn’t be terribly shocking if head coach Freddie Kitchens is shown the door at season’s end.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images