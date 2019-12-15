Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Cardinals snap a six-game losing streak? Or will the Browns improve to an even .500 record?

Those questions will be answered when Cleveland visits Arizona in Week 15.

The Browns currently are 2-4 on the road, while the Cardinals have won just one of their six home games in 2019. The Cardinals haven’t won a single game since their Week 6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, their only victory on home turf this season.

Here’s how to watch:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images