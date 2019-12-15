Can the Cardinals snap a six-game losing streak? Or will the Browns improve to an even .500 record?
Those questions will be answered when Cleveland visits Arizona in Week 15.
The Browns currently are 2-4 on the road, while the Cardinals have won just one of their six home games in 2019. The Cardinals haven’t won a single game since their Week 6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, their only victory on home turf this season.
Here’s how to watch:
Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4:05 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images