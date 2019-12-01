Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cleveland Browns took care of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11, but lost Myles Garrett along the way.

Cleveland now will have to face the Steelers in Week 13 without its star defensive end due to an indefinite suspension after swinging his helmet at Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph. The Browns head into Heinz Field on a three-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh will turn to Devlin Hodges on Sunday after benching Rudolph in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers sit at 6-5 on the season.

Here’s how to watch Browns-Steelers:

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images