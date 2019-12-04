BOSTON — Tuesday night’s game between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes was an absolute battle.

Neither team scored until there were less than five minutes left when the B’s scored two in 1:08 to give them a 2-0 win over the Hurricanes at TD Garden. Jaroslav Halak was brilliant, stopping all 24 pucks that came his way in his 500th NHL game, while David Krejci reached the 200-goal milestone.

But head coach Bruce Cassidy switched ups his original lines to try to generate some much-needed offense, switching Brad Marchand from the top line to play with game-winning goal scorer Charlie Coyle and Danton Heinen, while moving Jake DeBrusk to play with David Pastrnak and Krejci.

So, what was the reasoning, Butch?

“We weren’t generating much and Jake with Krejci, they’ve been together a long time,” he said after the game. “I think Jake’s game the last four or five games has kind of recaptured where we believe he can be for us. He’s on pucks and with Coyle, you give him just a different player with Marchy over there. It’s just one of those things where I didn’t think they generated a ton the other night against Montreal as a line, so it was just one of those in-game switches we’ve done in the past. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t.”

Whatever works, right?

Boston won its eighth straight games and looks to make it nine when it welcomes the Chicago Blackhawks to TD Garden on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images