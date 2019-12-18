A once promising game ended in disappointing fashion for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles jumped out to a quick start, but Boston would bounce back and even the score just before the end of the first period. The same could be said about the second period with the Kings taking another quick lead, only for Boston to come back and even the score.

Boston took its first lead 1:24 into the final period off a goal from Brandon Carlo, but would squander the lead with just over two minutes remaining before eventually losing in overtime due to a goal from Anze Kopitar.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the squad’s loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

