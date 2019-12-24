Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins were missing a key piece of their defense for Monday night’s contest against the Washington Capitals, but that didn’t seem to impact the squad all too much.

Boston defeated Washington 7-3 at TD Garden without veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara ever stepping on the ice. Chara missed the game after requiring surgery to address an infection that formed around the screwed placed in his jaw after breaking it in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a positive update on the blueliner after the game.

“I heard it went great,” Cassidy said. “He’s healing well, should be available for the game coming out of the break (against the Buffalo Sabres) unless there’s any sort of setback today, but as of this morning, things went well so anticipating a quick return.”

Fingers crossed for a speedy return.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images