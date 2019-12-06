Patrice Bergeron is inching closer toward a return to the ice.

The Bruins center has been sidelined with a lower-body and hasn’t played since Nov. 23 against the Minnesota Wild. Bergeron practiced in a red non-contact jersey Friday at Warrior Ice Arena. And even though he won’t play in Boston’s game against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, head coach Bruce Cassidy is optimistic for next week.

“Red sweater, that’s good,” he said, via Bruins.com. “He participated in some line rushes. It wasn’t a heavy contact practice. Won’t play [Saturday], but once you have the red sweater on, you’re that much closer. Monday (in Ottawa) now becomes more of a target day for us if there’s no setbacks.”

Brett Ritchie, who’s been battling an infection, also practiced with the team. The winger was without restrictions and Cassidy is hopeful he’ll return Saturday after missing the last seven games.

“Ritchie was skating today, skating better, so another practice under his belt,” Cassidy said. “We’ll have to look at that in the morning. If he goes in, obviously we have to take a right winger out or move someone around. But he’s very close as well.”

Boston is back in action Saturday when it welcomes the Avalanche to TD Garden for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images