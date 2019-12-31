Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a tough one for the Boston Bruins on New Years Eve.

After taking an early 2-0 lead over the New Jersey Devils, Boston fell apart over the remaining 40 minutes allowing New Jersey to knot the score and force overtime where they eventually would win in a shootout, 3-2.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley and highlighted the fact that Boston gave up multiple “easy opportunities” throughout the contest. To hear all he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images