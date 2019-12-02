Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins continue to find ways to win games.

After falling behind 1-0 early against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night, Boston stormed back with a three-goal third period onslaught to steal the win at TD Garden.

The contest saw common goal scorers for the Bruins with David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk finding the back of the net. But the go-ahead goal would be from David Backes as he returned to the lineup Sunday night to net his first goal of the season.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had plenty of positive things to say. To hear what he said, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images