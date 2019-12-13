Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tim Thomas really has stayed out of the public eye since the 2013-14 season ended, but he resurfaced this week.

Thomas, who spent his first eight seasons with the Boston Bruins and helped lead them to a 2011 Stanley Cup, was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday. The former goalie was honored prior to the Bruins’ game against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 11 when he dropped the ceremonial first puck.

The Hall of Fame induction came the following day, and Thomas opened up about his life after hockey and some dark moments he faced.

The B’s on Thursday took to Instagram to honor their former goalie

“Congrats, Timmy, on this well-deserved honor!” the caption read on the picture of Thomas and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Check it out:

Thomas was the 2011 Conn Smythe winner and went 196-121-45 with a .921 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average during his time in Boston. Thomas went 16-9 through the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup run, making 798 total saves with a .940 save percentage and eye-popping 1.98 GAA.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images