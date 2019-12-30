The Boston Bruins are down yet another defenseman.
Boston lost Connor Clifton during Sunday night’s tilt against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden with an upper-body injury after just 5:52 of ice time. The Bruins announced he would not return during the second period.
Clifton is not the only Bruins defenseman to go down lately. Torey Krug (upper-body) and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) were injured during Boston’s epic 7-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday. Krug wound up on injured reserve.
The 24-year-old’s fate, however, currently is unclear. The Bruins will finish up Sunday’s game with just five blueliners.
