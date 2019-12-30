Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are down yet another defenseman.

Boston lost Connor Clifton during Sunday night’s tilt against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden with an upper-body injury after just 5:52 of ice time. The Bruins announced he would not return during the second period.

Clifton is not the only Bruins defenseman to go down lately. Torey Krug (upper-body) and Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) were injured during Boston’s epic 7-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday. Krug wound up on injured reserve.

The 24-year-old’s fate, however, currently is unclear. The Bruins will finish up Sunday’s game with just five blueliners.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images