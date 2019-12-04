Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins continue to find crazy ways to win games.

Charlie Coyle potted his sixth goal of the season to put Boston ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at TD Garden. David Krejci continued his clutch play of late ringing the horn just over a minute after Coyle to secure the win for the Bruins.

It seems Boston has found new and creative ways to win each game on this eight-game winning streak. Whether they are winning in overtime, securing intense comebacks or blowing opponents they are firing on all cylinders at the moment.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley talked to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy about the big win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images