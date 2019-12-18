Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danton Heinen came up clutch for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

With the squad staring at an early deficit, Heinen potted his sixth goal of the season to tie the score with under a minute remaining in the first period.

The goal had to be reviewed as the puck bounced off of the center’s skate, but eventually it would be ruled a good goal as the referees didn’t believe Heinen initiated a kicking motion.

For more on his first period goal, check out “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images