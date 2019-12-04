Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has really come into his own this season.

The Boston Bruins right winger is having a career-year this season, and currently leads the league in goals scored after he scored his 25th of the season in Sunday night’s comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.

One reason Pastrnak has been as successful as he has so far this season is his improved shooting percentage. The 23-year-old’s shooting percentage has risen each year of his career with the biggest jump coming this season as he currently is shooting 23.1 percent, a 6.9 percent increase from 16.2 percent last season.

For more on the right winger’s play this season and his most recent goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images