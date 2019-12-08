Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins defense came up huge early in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado found itself with a four-on-two opportunity in which Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk were up to the task. They blocked out the Avalanche skaters just enough to limit the opportunity.

Later in the first, Brandon Carlo stepped up on offense by keeping the puck in the zone to give the Bruins an early scoring chance.

For more on the Bruins’ defensive efforts, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images