The Boston Bruins couldn’t have asked for a better start against the Florida Panthers.

Boston enters the Saturday night clash with Florida riding a five-game losing streak, but came out strong hoping turn things around. Jake DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board with his eighth goal of the season 14:41 into the game, and Jaroslav Halak stopped all 11 shots he faced during the period.

For more on the squad’s effort against Florida, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images