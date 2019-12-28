Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins look like they might’ve figured a few things out.

December hasn’t been very kind to the Bruins, who lost eight of nine games earlier in the month. But it appears as though Boston has solved some of its issues after taking down the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Friday night for its second straight victory.

Patrice Bergeron continued his offensive onslaught by netting two goals. Friday night’s matchup with the Sabres was Bergeron’s third straight multi-goal contest.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the team’s exciting win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images