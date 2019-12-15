It wasn’t easy, but the Boston Bruins got two points Saturday.
After taking an early first-period lead against the Florida Panthers off Jake DeBrusk’s eighth goal of the year, the Bruins responded by potting two more in the second period to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
The third period didn’t go as planned, though, with Florida notching two goals of their own to make it a one-goal contest, but Boston would hold them off to secure the win, 4-2.
After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN's Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the exciting victory.
