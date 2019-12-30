Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a slow start, the Boston Bruins offense is clicking against the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo appeared poised to take an early lead after spending an abundance of time in the Bruins’ offensive end, but Boston ultimately stuck first.

David Pastrnak got Bruins on the board with a slick strike off of assists from Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Prior to Pasta’s 29th goal of the season, offensive momentum began to shift as the Bruins got creative in the offensive zone.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images