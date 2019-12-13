Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ first period struggles didn’t carry into Thursday night’s contest.

Boston welcomed the Tampa Bay Lightning to TD Garden hoping to end its recent four-game losing streak, and Patrice Bergeron got the Bruins on the board early.

The 34-year-old took in the puck right in front of the Lightning’s goal, pushing it by Andrei Vasilevskiy to give Boston the early lead. Tampa Bay would even the score up late in the second period off of a goal from Steven Stamkos.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images