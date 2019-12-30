Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask will join David Pastrnak in California on Jan. 26.

The NHL on Monday announced the Boston Bruins goalie was named to the All-Star Team. This marks the second All-Star Game Rask will compete it. Pastrnak was named the captain of the Atlantic Division team Dec. 21.

Rask ranks seventh in the NHL with a 2.31 goals-against average and is tied for ninth in with a .923 save percentage and wins with 15. The 32-year-old went 8-0-5 in his first his 13 games, the longest point streak to open a season since Gerry Cheevers went 10-0-3 in the 1976-77 season.

The NHL All-Star Game is set for Jan. 26 at SAP Center.

