Tuukka Rask will join David Pastrnak in California on Jan. 26.
The NHL on Monday announced the Boston Bruins goalie was named to the All-Star Team. This marks the second All-Star Game Rask will compete it. Pastrnak was named the captain of the Atlantic Division team Dec. 21.
Rask ranks seventh in the NHL with a 2.31 goals-against average and is tied for ninth in with a .923 save percentage and wins with 15. The 32-year-old went 8-0-5 in his first his 13 games, the longest point streak to open a season since Gerry Cheevers went 10-0-3 in the 1976-77 season.
The NHL All-Star Game is set for Jan. 26 at SAP Center.
Click here for the full rosters >>>
Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images