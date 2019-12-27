Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jack Eichel is in the middle of arguably his best NHL season yet.

The 23-year-old has been lighting up the score sheet for the Buffalo Sabres this season notching 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) through the squad’s first 37 games played.

Eichel is on pace to smash his career-highs for the second year in a row as he entered the 2019-20 campaign after recording setting his career-best in goals (28) and assists (51) last season.

The Boston Bruins are coming off of a blowout 7-3 over the Washington Capitals on Monday, but will have their hands full as they look to slow down the red-hot center.

For more on the squad’s Friday night matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images