It was a quiet first period for the Boston Bruins against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Boston Bruins were unable to find the back of the net in the first period Tuesday, but did have chances. Boston had nine shots over the course of the first twenty minutes to go along with two power plays, but were unable to capitalize.

It appeared that the Bruins were too passive while attempting to create even better opportunities for teammates rather than shooting times, and were unable to strike. For more on the squad’s first period play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images