Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ recent downturn hasn’t knocked them far from the summit.

NHL.com and ESPN both pegged the Bruins at No. 2 on Thursday in their latest NHL power rankings. The Bruins have won only one of their last seven games but still lead the Atlantic Division with 49 points and trail only the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

In his “hit” and “miss” segments of NHL.com’s weekly power rankings, Dan Rosen hailed Patrice Bergeron’s return to form but laments Boston’s inability to beat struggling teams.

Hit: Patrice Bergeron has three goals in five games since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup for seven straight games and nine of the previous 11.

Miss: The Bruins have one win in their past seven games (1-4-2), including going winless in four games (0-2-2) against teams that are not currently in a Stanley Cup Playoff position (Chicago Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings).

With the Feb. 24 NHL trade deadline approaching, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski offered Bruins fans reason to believe Boston might be better in 2020 than it was in 2019.

“That GM Don Sweeney is aggressive, since the Bruins have all but one of their 2020 draft picks, salary-cap room can be finessed and there will be second-line wingers available at the trade deadline,” Wyshynski wrote Thursday.

The Bruins will host the New York Islanders, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals over the next week at TD Garden. If Boston makes the most of its home comforts, it will have returned to winning ways and might just recover the first-place spot it held at the beginning of December.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images