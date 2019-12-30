Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins will put a team on the ice Tuesday afternoon, but it won’t be one fans are used to seeing.

Boston on Monday placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve and recalled Jeremy Lauzon from Providence. McAvoy suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 23 against the Washington Capitals.

The star blueliner joins fellow defenseman Torey Krug (upper-body) on injured reserve. Both players suffered their injuries against Washington. Additionally, defenseman Connor Clifton and center David Krejci won’t travel to New Jersey, where the Bruins will face the Devils.

Here’s a full update from Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy:

#NHLBruins updates per Bruce Cassidy: Brad Marchand | maintenance day David Krejci | lower-body, won’t travel Torey Krug | won’t travel Charlie McAvoy | won’t travel Connor Clifton | day-to-day, won’t travel Jaro Halak starts tomorrow in NJ. pic.twitter.com/YpX7lYunyB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2019

Here’s a reaction from Lauzon, who will play in his first game since April 6 of last season:

.@jeremylauzon21 on being recalled from Providence: “Really excited. I think since the beginning of the year my game has been strong, I feel really good." pic.twitter.com/SwMKKAbGiK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2019

The Bruins have won three straight games and currently sit atop the Atlantic Division standings. They’ll drop the puck with the Devils at 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images