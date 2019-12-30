The Bruins will put a team on the ice Tuesday afternoon, but it won’t be one fans are used to seeing.

Boston on Monday placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve and recalled Jeremy Lauzon from Providence. McAvoy suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 23 against the Washington Capitals.

The star blueliner joins fellow defenseman Torey Krug (upper-body) on injured reserve. Both players suffered their injuries against Washington. Additionally, defenseman Connor Clifton and center David Krejci won’t travel to New Jersey, where the Bruins will face the Devils.

Here’s a full update from Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy:

Here’s a reaction from Lauzon, who will play in his first game since April 6 of last season:

The Bruins have won three straight games and currently sit atop the Atlantic Division standings. They’ll drop the puck with the Devils at 1 p.m. ET.

