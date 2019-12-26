Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Tis the season for generosity and kindness, two things Jake DeBrusk embraced this holiday season.

The Boston Bruins winger recently visited the West End House Boys & Girls Club in Allston to spread a little holiday cheer to dozens of children. DeBrusk spent some time teaching the youngsters some basic hockey skills “in an effort to promote fitness amongst and introduce more young people to the sport,” according to the NHL.

And the 23-year-old had a smile on his face the entire time.

Check it out:

What a beautiful surprise. 🙌🎄 In an effort to promote fitness and introduce more young people to hockey, Jake Debrusk (@JDebrusk) made a visit to the West End House to gift some children in need. #TheGameIsAGift pic.twitter.com/tASOaT1XrG — NHL (@NHL) December 25, 2019

A beautiful surprise, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images