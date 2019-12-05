Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are white-hot right now.

After going through a tough stretch early in November losing five out of six games, the Bruins have turned it back on to the tune of eight wins in a row and points in their last 11 games overall.

They’ll look to extend their winning streak Thursday night as they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to town. The 2019-20 season has been a tale of two different teams for Chicago. Over their last seven games they’ve struggled with a 1-5-1 record, but the seven games prior to that was flipped with a 5-1-1 record.

For more on what to expect tonight from the Blackhawks, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images