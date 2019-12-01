Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on a roll right now.

Boston enters Sunday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens after earning points in each of its last ten games, including wins in six straight contests. The Bruins dismantled the Canadiens when the two last squared up Nov. 26, 8-1.

While the Bruins have been on a tear, Montreal has been moving in the opposite direction. The Canadiens are winless in their last seven games (0-4-3), while surrendering five goals per game.

For more on the Canadiens’ recent struggles, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images