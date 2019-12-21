Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are in a rut.

After winning eight straight games spanning the end of November through the beginning of December, they have gone ice cold losing seven of their last eight contests.

Boston looks to right the ship Saturday night as they welcome the Nashville Predators to TD Garden. The Predators will have Pekka Rinne between the pipes Saturday, but he enters the clash on a cold streak of his own with an 0-3-1 record over his last four games, and a 3.25 goals against average.

For more on the matchup and Rinne’s struggles, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images