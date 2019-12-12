Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday night looks like it’s going to be chalk full of some solid NHL hockey.

The Boston Bruins travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lighting in the second matchup of the season between the two Atlantic Division juggernauts. Tampa Bay won the first matchup this season on Oct. 17 in a shootout, 4-3.

Steven Stamkos made his impact felt in the last contest recording an assist, and enters Thursday night in the middle of potentially his best stretch of the season. Over his last five games, he has recorded four goals and three assists, while maintaining a plus-one rating.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images