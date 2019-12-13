Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thursday started off well for the Boston Bruins, but ended poorly.

Boston got off to a quick start against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Patrice Bergeron’s 10th goal of the season, but was scoreless the remainder of the game. John Moore scored his first goal of the season 16:49 into the third period, but it would not be enough for Boston to come back.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the loss. To hear what he had to say, check out “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

