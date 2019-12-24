Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Bruins are entering the holiday break on a high note.

Boston defeated the Washington Capitals 7-3 at TD Garden on Monday, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process. The Bruins had lost eight of their last night heading into the all-important contest, and now the moment appears to have shifted in Boston’s favor.

“It’d be a while since we were in the winner circle here,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “… And then going into the break, even though you’re going to separate yourself from hockey for three days, it’s still your last game. You’d like it to be a good memory.”

The players are also motivated by the win, and look forward to recharging over the break.

“It’s a good feeling going into the break,” Brad Marchand said. “… We’re not panicking here, we’re just going to take the time to regroup. It’s always a fun time of year to spend with your family and friends and eat and drink some good stuff, so we’ll enjoy it for sure.”

“It’s a good team over there, and we were in desperate need of a win, especially heading into a little break like this, you want to go in on a winning feeling,” Charlie Coyle said. “And we came right out of the gates and got right to it. … It’s fun to score, it’s fun to win games like that against good teams in your home building.

“It’s Christmastime, you know? It feels good. So we want to keep that up.”

Here are some more notes from Monday’s Bruins-Capitals game:

— Things got physical between Boston and Washington.

Torey Krug exited the game five minutes into the second period after taking a hit from Tom Wilson in front of the Captial’s bench. The blueliner headed to the locker room and did not return to the game. The team is calling it an upper-body injury.

Charlie McAvoy also took a big hit in the final moments of the contest, slamming into the boards after getting hammered by T.J. Oshie with less than two minutes to play.

Cassidy said Krug will be evaluated and an update will be made Tuesday. He seemed less concerned about McAvoy, saying the 22-year-old “seems to be okay” but will get looked at as well.

— It may only be December, but Monday’s game sure made it feel like April or May.

“It almost felt like playoff hockey,” David Pastrnak said. “That’s what it takes to beat this team. And we’re happy we got this big win.”

— Charlie Coyle reached a major milestone.

The forward notched his 100th NHL goal on an impressive shorthanded opportunity in the second period, pushing the Bruins’ lead to five in the process.

The Weymouth, Mass. native posed with his special puck after the game.

— Tuukka Rask is joining some elite company.

Rask is the second netminder in franchise history to record at least one point in his first 14-plus home appearances in a season, according to NHL Public Relations. Gilles Gilbert was the only other goaltender to do so in the 1973-74 season.

— The Bruins may have scored seven goals, but they didn’t put that many shots on net.

The Capitals outshot the Bruins 42-17 Monday night. Boston scored its first five goals off just 12 shots, while the Capitals registered 21 shots before netting their first goal of the night.

— Boston now enters a three-day layoff before taking on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Puck drop from First Niagra Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images